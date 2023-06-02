Attachment of former MLA Vijay Mishra's house at UP's Prayagraj under Gangster Act

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : The attachment of the luxurious house worth crores of gangster and former MLA Vijay Mishra could not be taken up on Thursday in the Allapur area of ​​George Town police station limits in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Vipin Singh said that the people living in the house have been given a day's time to shift their belongings from the premises.

Currently, two advocates are living in this house as tenants. The Bhadohi police team had reached Prayagraj to attach the property of Vijay Mishra, who served as an MLA from the Gyanpur constituency in the past. The attachment of his property was initiated under the Gangster Act. The police reached Prayagraj after completing the legal proceedings for attachment.

The lawyers living in Vijay Mishra's house told the police that they have been living in this house and their belongings were kept in the house. That was why they needed some time to get the goods out of the house. After this, the police gave 24 hours to vacate the house. Along with giving time, the police pasted the notice of attachment on this three-storeyed house named after Vijay Mishra's nephew's wife.

The Bhadohi police had also tried unsuccessfully 6 months ago to attach the same house of Vijay Mishra. But, at that time also the High Court lawyers living in this house protested. After this, the police team had to return. Bhadohi District Magistrate issued an order to attach MIG house number 13 of the Baghambari Housing Scheme of Manish Mishra, nephew of former MLA Vijay Mishra, under the Gangster Act on 9 December 2022.

This luxurious house is in the name of Bindu Mishra, wife of Vijay Mishra's nephew Manish Mishra. The cost of this 3-storey house built in an area of ​​more than 435 square meters is around eight and a half crore rupees. The attachment of the house could not be done for the second time on Thursday. However, this time the appeal of the lawyers opposing the attachment has been rejected by the Bhadohi court. For this reason, the police have given them only 24 hours to vacate the house.