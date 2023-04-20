Kaushambi Uttar Pradesh Kaushambi police on Thursday arrested Abdul Wali the absconding brother of slain Atiq Ahmed s trusted shooter Abdul Qavi The police had earlier declared a bounty of Rs 15000 on him Abdul Wali was about to surrender in the court but police arrested him Abdul Wali has been accused of giving shelter to shooter Abdul Qavi SP Brijesh Srivastava said that Abdul Qavi is a resident of Bhakanda village of Sarai Akil and was absconding following the Raju Pal murder case in 2005 Abdul Qavi used to visit his house while absconding from police During which his brother and relatives gave him shelter Following which a case was registered against Abdul Wali and his brothers Since then Abdul Wali has been absconding Abdul Wali was in the process of surrendering in the court After getting information about Abdul Wali police arrested him from Minhajpur village of Sarai Akil police station area Police are also inquiring about Atiq Ahmed from Abdul Wali In a separate case Abdul Wali is accused of attacking Om Prakash Pal second witness of Raju Pal murder case and a case has also been registered against Abdul Wali in this connection Also Read Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi terms Atiq Ahmed murder accused as heroesLast month a twomember CBI team reached Kaushambi to collect the accounts of property of Abdul Qavi It was learnt that Atiq who was lodged in jail took help from his trusted shooters in many incidents Prior to which bulldozers razed Abdul Kazi s illegal house worth Rs three crores in Kaushambi s Jamalpur Bhakhanda The CBI took details of the property worth crores that was acquired illegally by the brothers