Lucknow: Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday night was informed by Atiq's jailed son Umar about Atiq's benami properties to sell them off, sources said. The revelation came to light during sustained questioning of Mishra by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (STF) following his arrest on Sunday, sources said.

According to the sources, before being caught, advocate Vijay Mishra was informed about the benami properties by jailed Umar Ahmed. It is learnt that Mishra stayed in the UP capital Lucknow for five days and started waiting for the buyer of the properties. When no buyer turned up, Mishra called Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad and Zainab, wife of Atiq's brother Ashraf to Lucknow to chalk out further strategy, sources said. \

However, both had fled by the time the police arrested Mishra on Sunday. Sources said that during the subsequent questioning, Mishra told the STF and UP police that that Zainab and Shaista needed money to get jailed Umar on bail and to rebuild Atiq's empire. In order to arrange the money, Umar asked Mishra to find a buyer for the benami properties of Atiq Ahmed, sources said.

Sources said that Mishra was informed about all benami properties by Atiq's son Umar who is lodged in Lucknow jail. According to sources, STF will soon visit Lucknow jail and interrogate Umar to collect information about benami properties. Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in capital Lucnow in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Pal, who was the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead on Feb. 24 this year. Atiq, the main accused in the murder case was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf by three men in Prayagraj on Apr. 15 this year while they were being taken for a medical test.