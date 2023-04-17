ATIQS KILLERS SHIFTED TO PRATAPGARH DISTRICT JAIL FROM NAINI JAIL

Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh The three shooters who killed mafiaturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shifted from Naini Central Jail to Pratapgarh Central Jail on Monday The official sources said the transfer was done on administrative grounds However one of the sons of Atiq Ahmed Ali is currently lodged in the Naini Central Jail in Uttar PradeshThe three assailants who killed Atiq were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari a resident of Banda Mohit alias Sunny a resident of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya a resident of Kasganj According to official sources due to the presence of Atiq s son Ali and other gang members there could be an attack on the three in Naini jailAlso read Family of the shooter who killed Atiq Ahmad brother Ashraf flees village in UP s KasganjThe three men were shifted to the Pratapgarh Central Jail on Monday Meanwhile Ali was informed about his father s death on Sunday morning He was deeply saddened to receive the information about his father and uncle s deathAlso read After Atiq and Ashraf s killing UP Police say they used to get weapons smuggled from Pak It may be recalled that Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought for a medical checkup at Calvin Hospital on Saturday At the same time the three assailants indiscriminately fired with guns and killed them Police sources said that the shooters fired about 17 to 20 rounds within a short span of time The three accused said that they wanted to be more popular than Atiq as gangsters On Sunday Atiq s last rites were performed