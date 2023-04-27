ATIQ AHMEDS ELDER SON UMAR MADE ACCUSED IN UMESH PAL MURDER CASE

Prayagraj: The elder son of slain criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Umar, who is currently lodged in Lucknow jail has been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, police said. According to police sources, during the investigation, the cops found that Umar was involved in the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal.

They further revealed that before the murder of Umesh Pal , Asad also went to jail and met Umar of Umesh Pal. Asad also called the builder Mohammad Muslim and threatened him to go and meet Umar. Earlier, a case was lodged against him by the CBI and a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on him. He later surrendered and is currently lodged in Lucknow jail.

With this Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, sons Asad, Ali and now Umar has also become accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Police said that legal proceedings to make Umar an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case have been initiated. They also said that Umar will be accused of hatching a conspiracy inside the jail.

On February 24, in Jayantipur area of Dhumanganj police station area of Prayagraj, Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his house. Following the incident, the wife of the deceased lodged a complaint against Atiq Ahmedm, Ashraf Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and Atiq Ahmed's sons and other unknown persons.

During investigation police disclosed the names of of the shooters and a dozen co-conspirators. The names included Ateeq Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, Ateeq's son Asad, son Ali and Mo.