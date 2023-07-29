Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Mohammad Ahmed was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Prayagraj on Friday. According to official sources, Mohammad Ahmed was arrested from his residence for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 10 lakh. Sabir Hussain, a property dealer, filed a complaint against Ahmed and seven others including Atiq Ahmed's sister Shaheen and nephew Zaka on July 27.

In his complaint, Sabir Hussain said that Atiq Ahmed's nephew Zaka came to him and demanded extortion of ten lakh rupees. The incident took place on July 6. Sabir then went to Mohammad Ahmed's house to complain against Zaka. However, just as Sabir was pleading to Mohammad Ahmed, Zaka along with other people came and started to thrash him. Zaka also threatened Sabir that if he does not arrange Rs 10 lakh in ten days, then he would have to face dire consequences.

Sabir was freed only after he agreed to Zaka's conditions. But unable to arrange Rs 10 lakh, Sabir on Thursday reached the police station to register a complaint against Mohammad Ahmed, Zaka and others. A case was registered against Atiq Ahmed's sister Shaheen, brother-in-law Mohammad Ahmed, nephew Zaka and others including Vais, Muzammil, Shakeel and Rashid alias Neelu. under sections 147, 148, 323, 504, 506, 386 and 392, sources added. Earlier, a case was registered by the police against Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha Noori and her husband Dr Akhlaq Ahmed who was arrested later.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on the night of April 15, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. The Special Investigation Team has now filed a 2,056-page chargesheet against the killers of gangster siblings - Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh.