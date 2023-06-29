Prayagraj: Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha Noori, who has been absconding since the murder of Umesh Pal is celebrating Eid in Delhi. A photograph of Ayesha with a goat has gone viral on social media which suggests that the slain gangster's sister is celebrating the festival.

Recently, Aisha had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive inquiry by an independent agency or retired judge into the custodial deaths of her brothers Atiq and Ashraf along with the harassment of her family by the Uttar Pradesh police. The hearing of the case has been listed on July 3.

It is likely that the photograph is from Delhi, where Ayesha along with some other women of Atiq Ahmed's family are suspected to be hiding. Also, since she filed a petition in the Supreme Court, it is being suspected that she may be in Delhi now. The goat seen in the picture is likely the sacrifice that Ayesha would offer on Eid, sources said.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the viral photograph is a recent one or was clicked last year. Moreover, police are yet to ascertain whether the woman seen with the goat in the photograph is Ayesha or her other sister. Discussions in this regard has risen a debate on the social media. Ayesha's husband Dr. Akhlaq Ahmed has already been arrested by the police in connection with his involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case and is currently lodged in jail.

Presently, police are in a lookout for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen and Ashraf's wife Zainab along with Ayesha. An award of Rs 50,000 has also been announced on Shaista. Ayesha has been accused of giving shelter to the shooters in Meerut.

Few days back, police raided the Hatwa area of Puramufti on the basis of a tip off that Ayesha was hiding there. But, police could not get any whereabouts of either Ayesha or the other women.