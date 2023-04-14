Prayagraj: Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were taken into custody by the Prayagraj police on Thursday. Police took the mafia brothers in custody from Naini Central Jail and directly reached Dhoomanganj police station. Atiq and Ashraf were interrogated and kept in the Dhumanganj police station during the night.

The police not only asked them questions related to the Umesh Pal murder case but also about their Pakistan connections. Thursday brought immense pain in the life of the gangster. When the arguments were going on for his custody remand in the courtroom, Atiq Ahmed got the saddest news in his life - the encounter death of his son Asad.

Upon hearing the news of his son's death, Atiq went into deep shock inside the courtroom. Tears started welling up in his eyes. The court ordered Atiq Ahmed to be remanded to police custody till 5 pm on 17th April. After this, in the night itself, the police took Atiq into their custody and left the jail. A few hours after getting the information about the death of his son Asad, the police took him from jail and started questioning him.

Because of this, he could not even find time to mourn his son's death and the police took him to the Dhumanganj police station to ask questions. On Thursday evening, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf got the police custody remand order from the court.

The media vehicle following the police convoy was stopped near the Dhumanganj police station. Along with this, everyone was stopped from going to that side by barricading in front of the police station. A case of the murder of Umesh Pal is also registered in this police station. The police now want to get information about each and everything related to the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal from the mafia brothers. The whole plan is to execute the murder incident. Apart from this case, the police may also question Atiq and his brother Ashraf about the weapons being brought from Pakistan.