Prayagraj Gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed was speaking to the media while walking with handcuffs on for his medical examination at Prayagraj He met his death while responding to a question about not being able to attend his son Asad s funeral on SaturdayAtiq Ahmed the most dreaded gangster whose name grabbed headlines ever since the Umesh Pal murder case took place was walking along with his brother Ashraf Saturday night post 10 pm He was accompanied by his brother Ashraf A video journalist asked him about his reaction on not being able to attend his son s funeralAtiq said Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye they did not take us so we did not go He started with another sentence Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim the thing is that Guddu Muslim when a person who was posing as a journalist shot him point blank at his forehead Atiq fell to the ground When his brother walking just next to him turned in shock he was met with a volley of shots The camera turned towards Ashraf who fell dead soon afterAlso read Atiq Ahmed rose as a politician but fell as a gangsterPeople started fleeing from the scene as more shots could be heard One of the shooters who was captured by the police was seen firing at someone on the ground with the police trying to prevent him from doing so from behind Chants of Jai Shree Ram was also heard soon after the murder the footage of which was aired on national television throughout the nightAtiq Ahmed was convicted by a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case He was sentenced to life imprisonment His son Asad was shot dead in a police encounter earlier this week Last month in a statement before the media Atiq Ahmed feared being shot dead in an encounter while he was about to be shifted to Prayagraj for a court hearing from Sabarmati Central Jail Atiq Ahmed s murder has invoked the sharpest criticism from various opposition leaders who have questioned the Yogi government on the law and order situation in the state where criminals chanting Jai Shree Ram can go scotfree The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has ordered a threemember judicial commission to probe the killing