Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed broke down after hearing the news of his son Asad Ahmed's encounter on Thursday. Asad Ahmed and Ghulam were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi. Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakhs each.

Atiq was produced before a court in Prayagraj on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. When he was informed about his son's encounter, he broke down inside the courtroom and the room was calm for a few minutes. However, the public prosecutor resumed the argument later after Atiq regained his composure

Also read: Yogi chairs meeting on 'law and order' after encounter of Atiq Ahmed’s son, praises UP STF team

The conspirator in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed, was brought on a transit remand from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail on Wednesday evening. Along with this, the police also brought Atiq's brother Ashraf, who was lodged in the Bareilly jail to Prayagraj. Both were produced in the court on Thursday morning. There was a debate in the court regarding taking Atiq into police remand.

According to the police, Asad was in contact with his father Atiq, and uncle Ashraf in jail, and they had given him instructions to plan a conspiracy to murder Umesh Pal. The Ahmed family had a long-standing rivalry with Umesh Pal. Asad had rallied other shooters and was seen in the CCTV footage emerging from an SUV and shooting at Umesh Pal with a pistol.