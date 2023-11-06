Prayagraj (UP): The district administration here on Monday seized slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's benami property worth Rs 12.5 crore that he had allegedly acquired through illegal earnings, a senior official said.

The action was taken under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act on the directions of the police commissioner, Commissionerate Prayagraj, said Varun Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dhumanganj. The said benami property of Ahmad in Kathula Gauspur village under the Airport police station area was purchased in the name of a mason, Hoob Lal. It is spread over an area of around 5.5 hectares and is valued at an estimated Rs 12.5 crore, he said.