Prayagraj: Security has been heightened at Naini jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is being produced in court in the case on Wednesday. Atiq, who was convicted in the case on Mar. 28 by an MP MLA court left Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Tuesday for Prayagraj after a fresh warrant was issued to him in the Umesh Pal murder case.

He is scheduled to reach Prayagraj today afternoon. Ahead of Atiq's arrival in Prayagraj, strict security arrangements have already been made at Naini Central Jail with police expecting that the court might sent him to the jail till further orders. At present, according to the jail officials, it is not clear whether Atiq will be sent to Naini Central Jail.

Senior Jail Superintendent Rang Bahadur Patel said that tight security arrangements have been put in place inside and outside the jail. He said that CCTV cameras have been already installed at the jail for round the clock surveillance with the jail officials keeping a strict vigil on every visitor at the jail. If sources are to be believed, the police can also file a 14-day remand application before the court for Atiq.

Meanwhile, Atiq, while talking to the media at Bundi in Rajasthan while en route Prayagraj said that he was “dragged” into the Umesh Pal murder case. "My family has been ruined...I was in jail what will I know about it (Umesh Pal murder case)," said Atiq.