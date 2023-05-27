ASKS FOR MEANING OF LOVE AND PIYA TEACHER TERMINATED FOR MOLESTING GIRL STUDENTS IN UTTAR PRADESHS HARDOI

Hardoi: Authorities have terminated the services of a teacher at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting girl students at the school, officials said. The local authorities in the Education Department have also lodged a police complaint against the accused teacher.

It is alleged that the accused identified as Mujeeb Khan, Urdu teacher of the school in Tondarpur development block of the district used to touch girl students inappropriately and used to talk obscenely with them. An official said that on March 15, the then Block Education Officer Shalini Gupta had visited the school for inspection.

Also read: Teacher arrested for molesting minors in Kerala

During the visit, the girl students had registered a complaint with the officer against the Urdu teacher over the alleged sexual harassment. In the complaint against the teacher, the girl students alleged that the accused asks them the meaning of 'Mohabbat' (love) and 'Piya' (lover). “The Urdu teacher says that we have grown up so much and do not know the meaning of Mohabbat Piya,” reads the complaint of the girl students against the teacher.

District Basic Education Officer Dr. Vinita had placed the complaint before District Magistrate MP Singh. The District Magistrate constituted a 3-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. SDM Sandila Divya Mishra, CO Hariwan Shilpa Kumari and Disabled Welfare Officer Richa Gupta were included in this committee.

An official said that the 3-member inquiry committee found the allegations against Urdu teacher Mujeeb Khan to be true. After the report of the inquiry committee, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, the BSA terminated the services of the Urdu teacher. Block Education Officer Tondarpur Prabhas Kunwar Srivastava has also registered a molestation case against Urdu teacher Mujib Khan at Behta Gokul police station.