Varanasi: In a significant day with regard to the litigation in the Gyanvapi case, the Archaeological Survey of India is on Tuesday likely to submit a report of the survey of the mosque to check whether it was built on the remnants of a Hindu temple as claimed by the Hindu plaintiffs, before the District Court Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The ASI was to submit the survey report on Nov 17 after many extensions. But it moved a plea in the court seeking extension for submitting the report. Accepting the plea, the court granted 10 days' extension to the ASI for submitting the report. In its plea, the ASI had on Nov 17 said that the report had been delayed “due to some technical updates in the report”.

The ASI was earlier given time till September 4 by the court to submit the report, but they asked for additional time from the court and the court gave the report on September 6, giving additional time. The ASI had finally completed the survey of Gyanvapi complex on November 2 while the court had asked the ASI to submit the report by November 17 when the latter moved the plea for an extension.

Sources said that the ASI has prepared around 400-page report of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque to check whether the structure stands on an existing temple as claimed by the Hindu side. The ASI had started the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in ending July this year after the court on July 21 directed it to do so.