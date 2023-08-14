ASI SURVEY OF GYANVAPI MOSQUE CONTINUES ON DAY 11

Varanasi: The ongoing survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi continues on the 11th day on Monday. Sources associated with the survey work said that the survey began at 8 am in the morning. It is learnt that the ASI survey team will install the underground radar technology offered by the IIT Kanpur for detection of possible underground findings with a special focus on the western wall of the mosque.

During the survey on the 10th day on Sunday, the officials checked the basement and other areas along with the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The survey will remain suspended tomorrow on Aug. 15 owing to Independence Day. Following court orders, the ASI is carrying out the survey along with getting photography, videography done.

Also read: Gyanvapi mosque management committee files plea to ban media coverage of ASI survey

The ASI has distributed the surveyors into five groups for carrying out the various tasks done. The ASI began the survey of the 17th century Gyanvapi mosque on Aug. 4 following orders by the Varanasi district court in July later upheld by the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court. The court orders directing for the ASI survey of the mosque came on a plea by the Hindu petitioners.

The Hindu petitioners are claiming that the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had been built on a pre-existing temple at the site. Meanwhile, a local court in Varanasi is scheduled to hear two pleas on Monday seeking permission to worship the alleged Shivling found inside Gyanvapi mosque.

The pleas will be heard by the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Shikha Yadav.