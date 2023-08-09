ASI SEEKS TECHNICAL EXPERTISE OF IIT KANPUR IN ONGOING GYANVAPI SURVEY

Varanasi: Amid the ongoing survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, the ASI has sought assistance of IIT Kanpur for technical expertise in the task, sources said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the ASI has asked the administration at IIT Kanpur for the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) for any possible underground findings within the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque which the Hindu side claims was built on the remnants of a Hindu temple.

Sources said that the GPR machine from IIT Kanpur is likely to be sent to the site for the survey. In yesterday's survey, the team members entirely focused on the western wall apart from the main dome of the mosque. The ASI officials are simultaneously carrying out the photography and videography of the ongoing survey.

The ASI is carrying out the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque over a petition by the Hindu side in the Allahabad High Court saying that the mosque had been built after razing a Hindu temple. The Allahabad HC order was upheld by the Supreme Court in the face of objection by the Muslim side. According to the order of the court, the ASI team has to submit its report within 4 weeks.

The survey is being carried out in different phases. The first phase is that of data collection while as in the second phase, the line drawing of the entire premises is being prepared. In the third phase, the material used in construction will be analyzed to check the origin of the material used.