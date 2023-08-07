Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : The scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi complex entered the fourth day today. There was a slight delay in beginning today's survey on account of large number of devotees arriving to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan Somvar. On Sunday, the ASI team closely examined the main building and hall located in the campus as well as the basement of Vyas ji.

Apart from this, an attempt was also made to know the truth of what is under the dome of the mosque. The timing has been changed today after the proceedings started from 8 am everyday. The main reason for this is the ongoing celebration on the occasion of fifth Monday of the auspicious Sawan month. In view of the huge crowd in the Vishwanath temple, the survey will start from 11 am today. By 10:30, apart from both the sides, the team of ASI will enter inside.

The ASI team is using several methods as part of the present survey in the Gyanvapi campus. Along with photography, the work of videography is being done by the team of ASI at every stage. Draftsmen are playing the most important role in the team. Already, a digital map of the entire campus was prepared with the Global Positioning System (GPS). After this, the team of ASI is continuously doing the work of mapping in a digital way through 3D technology.

Sources said that to use this technique, an antenna was specially installed on the high-rise building in Kashi Vishwanath Dham and by connecting it to the stick-like machines below, the 3D of the entire complex was displayed on a large laptop through the signal received directly. The work of preparing the image was done.

The work of recording the length, width, height of the entire area has been done within these three days. Draftsman is playing the most important role. Preparing a document of the entire complex. What is the length of the evidence present in the premises, what is its width and how big and small are they in size, they are maintaining all these details in their register in draft. The team that arrived to investigate the dome yesterday also examined the dome and the area below it.

The Hindu side says that there are three pinnacles of the temple under the dome. The dome has been built on top of it. There is also a thumping sound on tapping it. Because of this, the team of ASI is trying to know the truth beneath it through machines. There are 42 members in the survey. These members are divided into teams in different parts to investigate each part.

A total of 4 teams have been formed, which are investigating different parts. Most of the members in this team were present during the ASI survey at Ram Janmabhoomi earlier. Apart from them, experts from Kanpur IIT and BHU IIT are also present in this team.