Varanasi: Will the Archaeological Survey of India's report be made public? That is the million-dollar question.

Now, the Varanasi district court could give the all-important verdict on the issue that has been at a logjam today. The ASI conducted a survey at the Gyanvapi complex and submitted the report on December 18. The tussle between the Hindu and Muslim sides is over the status of the survey report.

The Muslim side wants the report not to be made public but the Hindu side wants the survey report to be in public domain. The latter has already made an application in the court.

A decision by the District Court could once again open a Pandora's Box. The survey which was conducted for 90 days, ended on November 2.

The report was prepared as per the data and the radar system report. The team from Hyderabad sought help from special radar technology experts from London. The main reason for this was that there was no system in India to prepare a test report for the megahertz on which the test was done, hence the experts from London also got the report prepared by giving their opinion on it.

After the report was submitted, there was a tussle over its public status.

The Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain had said that if the court did not order to make the report public, then they would file an application in the Supreme Court itself, because the apex court had not said anywhere that the report should be filed in a sealed cover.

The ASI used sealed technology to file the report. There are several observations on 250 items that were found during the investigation.

The report was handed over to the District Magistrate and kept safe in the warehouse.