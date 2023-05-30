Lucknow: As many as 19 persons have drowned in different districts of Uttar Pradesh since last evening, officials said on Tuesday. While bodies of 14 persons have been recovered, five continue to be missing. According to police, in Sultanpur, two persons from a village under the Baldirai police station area died after getting drowned in the river Gomti.

Station House Officer (SHO) Amrendra Bahadur Singh said last evening, Golu Nishad of Ibrahimpur village ventured into deep waters while bathing. By the time his family members could bring him out, he had died. Family members of the deceased said he was not well and used to have seizures. Police have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Radheyshyam (45) drowned while swimming to cross the river. People nearby took him to the community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead. According to reports from Bareilly, three minors drowned in the Ramganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. Police said a large number of people had gathered at Murhkiya Ghat under the Bhamora police station area to celebrate the festival on Tuesday. SHO Rohit Singh said residents of Gauss Ganj village, Anuj (15), his cousin Arvind (16) and Chhotu (11) drowned while bathing in the river.

Locals brought them out of the water. But, they had died by then, he added. Meanwhile, in Mathura, three people drowned on the occasion observed to mark the descent of goddess Ganga to earth from heaven. The first incident took place in the Naujheel police station area. SHO (crime) Manoj Sharma said that two persons identified as Rajkumar (17) and Basant (16) drowned while bathing in the river. While Basant was rescued by the local divers, Rajkumar continues to be missing.

The second incident took place in the Baldev police station area, where Rohit (18) went missing from Yamuna ghat at Kharhaira village. The third incident was reported from Mansi Ganga Kund in the Govardhan area, where a person identified as Ravi (25) drowned, Circle Officer (CO) Govardhan said. In Siddharth Nagar district, four boys aged 12 to 14, drowned while bathing in the Kura river in the Uska Bazar police station area.

SHO Uska Bazar police station DK Saroj said they were taking a bath after a cricket match and the incident took place around 2 pm. The deceased were identified as Taufeeq (12), Shoaib (13), Alauddin (14) and Shadab (13). The bodies of the deceased were fished out after hours, the SHO added. In the Farrukhabad district, bodies of three persons who had drowned were recovered, while three others are reportedly missing.

At Panchal ghat under Kadri police station, Horilal alias Anuj (15) drowned in Ganga, whereas Shripal (14), a resident of Kannauj drowned near a pontoon bridge. Rajat Shakya (20), a student of B Pharma, was also among the victims. Meanwhile, Virendra (23) of Agra, Abhishek (18) and Sujeet (24), a resident of Mainpuri, continue to be missing.

Police said an 18-year-old drowned at the Majhouwan Ghat in the Haldi police station area of the district while taking a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Tuesday. Police said after receiving the information, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to Sonwani CHC, where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The deceased was from Bihar's Chhapra district and had come to Majhouwan village here to his aunt's place, they added. (PTI)