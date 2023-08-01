Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Varanasi is currently witnessing an extraordinary influx of devotees’ eager to have darshan of Baba Vishwanath at the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The ongoing month of Sawan has taken a unique turn this year, with the occurrence of Adhimas, resulting in 8 sacred Mondays falling within the two-month duration. This auspicious alignment has led to an overwhelming footfall of approximately 63 lakh devotees visiting the revered Shri Visheshwar Jyotirlinga.

The temple authorities, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government, have been commended for their remarkable efforts in expanding facilities and arranging swift darshan, significantly contributing to the increased population of devotees at the Dham. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham now spans over an impressive 50 thousand square meters, and the sacred chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bol Bam" resonate throughout the premises, leaving visitors in awe of its grandeur and novelty.

However, the fervour and enthusiasm extend beyond Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Other significant Shiva temples in the city, such as Mahamrityunjaya Temple, Tilbhandeshwar Temple, Kardameshwar Temple, and Markandeya Mahadev Temple at BHU, are also experiencing a continuous stream of Shiva devotees. To accommodate the large crowds, authorities have proactively implemented various measures to ensure the smooth facilitation of visitors and to maintain security.

“At the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a relentless stream of devotees flocks to the temple premises. The facilities offered to the devotees have witnessed significant improvements, leading to a continuous rise in their numbers. The enthusiasm is so intense that on Sundays, devotees begin queuing up for Baba's darshan on the following Monday. The queue of devotees extends far beyond the temple grounds, a testament to the growing popularity,” The Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sunil Verma said.

Also read: Devotees throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate 4th 'Sawan Somvar'

“To enhance the spiritual journey, the temple authorities have made thoughtful arrangements for food, accommodation, and various other amenities within the premises. This has undoubtedly elevated the overall spiritual experience, becoming a magnet for an ever-increasing number of devotees,” he added.

On each of the first four Mondays of Sawan, the number of devotees seeking blessings at Vishwanath Dham has been staggering. Over five lakh devotees thronged the temple on the first Monday, followed by over six lakhs on the second Monday, and 5,87,000 on the third Monday. Even on the fourth Monday, till 7 pm, 5,05,000 devotees had the privilege of having darshan and seeking blessings at the holy site.

This extraordinary display of unwavering faith and devotion during the Sawan season continues to make Varanasi a true manifestation of spiritual fervour and dedication to Lord Shiva. Pilgrims from far and wide are drawn to this ancient city to participate in these sacred rituals and experience the divine presence.

Also read: CM Yogi calls for protection of religious places, properties in UP

The local authorities and temple management have been working tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to handle the massive crowds efficiently. The seamless coordination between the government and the temple administration has resulted in a spiritually enriching experience for the devotees and has strengthened Varanasi's status as a significant spiritual destination in India. As the month of Sawan progresses, the numbers are expected to grow further, making it a momentous occasion for all those seeking blessings and enlightenment in the holy city of Varanasi.