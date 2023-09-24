Sonbhadra: A gang of unidentified armed robbers allegedly looted several passengers travelling in the Tata Muri Express after the train left Jharkhand's Latehar railway station last night. After arriving at Uttar Pradesh's Chopra station, passengers complained to railway officials that they were robbed of cash and jewellery.

Passengers also said that the miscreants opened fire and beat them up when they protested. A few of them suffered serious head injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Officials said that necessary legal action will be taken following investigation.

The Tata Muri Express was running from Jharkhand's Sambalpur to Jammu Tawi when the incident occurred between Latehar and Barwadih railway stations at night. Around eight to nine unidentified miscreants boarded bogie S9 from Latehar railway station.

After entering the compartment, the miscreants started threatening the passengers by aiming their pistols at them. Many passengers were robbed of their jewellery and cash. Finally, passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train before Barwadih railway station. Some of the passengers were seriously injured by the miscreants.

The robbery came to light after the train stopped at Barwadih railway station. On getting information about the incident, railway officials took the injured to the hospital for treatment. After which, the train departed towards its destination.

When the train reached Chopan Junction in Sonbhadra at 7.30 am on Sunday, Dhanbad Division officials along with RPF and police forces arrived at the station. The railway officials inquired about the wellbeing of the passengers and arrangements were made for their food.

A passenger said that Rs 10,000 was looted from him while another passenger complained of being robbed of Rs 11,000 and his bag. A passenger said that when he protested, the miscreants beat him up with a pistol.