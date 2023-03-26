Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) : Arif, who came into the limelight after befriending the state bird Sarus, started facing a multitude of troubles ever since former CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his pictures along with the stork. Arif's problems have not ended even after he has been separated from Sarus.

Now, citing the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Department has sent a notice to Arif and called him to the office for questioning. If a satisfactory answer is not received, the Forest Department can take major action against Arif, sources said.

Arif, a resident of Mandkha in the district, was making headlines on the media and social media by befriending the state bird Saras. Apart from the country and the world, pictures and videos of Arif with Saras had also reached SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. On March 5, Akhilesh Yadav came to Amethi on a one-day tour.

During this, Akhilesh along with his supporters reached Mandkha village of Jamo. He also tweeted pictures of meeting Arif and Saras. After this, Arif's troubles started. On March 9, the sub-divisional forest officer issued a notice to Arif. The notice had not even reached Arif that on March 21, on the orders of the Chief Conservator of Forests, the stork was separated from Arif and sent to Bihar's Samaspur Pakshi in Rae Bareilly.

Arif could not even recover from this pain that now a notice has been issued on behalf of Ranvir Mishra, Assistant Forest Guard of Gauriganj Range of the Forest Department. This notice has also gone viral on social media. The investigation of the entire matter has been handed over to Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ranveer Mishra.

Ranveer Mishra has issued a notice to Arif and summoned him to his office on April 2, 2023 at 11 am for questioning. Many types of discussions have started happening on social media regarding the notice. The Assistant Forest Guard said that a notice has been issued to Mohammad Arif to hear his side in the matter.