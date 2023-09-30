ANUPAM KHER SEEKS BLESSINGS AT HANUMAN GARHI TEMPLE IN AYODHYA

Ayodhya: Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Ayodhya known as 'City of Lord Ram' and sought blessings of Lord Hanuman at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Producer Priya Gupta and other people from the film industry accompanied him. Kher is in Ayodhya for the launch of a short film on Lord Hanuman. He offered his prayers at Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi on Friday evening. After a night halt at Ramlala Sadan Devasthanam, Kher reached Ayodhya this morning and also he took a glimpse of the temple's construction work.

During his stay in Ayodhya, Kher visited Kanak Bhawan temple and offered prayers at Kanak Bihari Sarkar. He also performed aarti at the temple. During his visit, he made a video call to his mother from the Kanak Bhawan temple premises and also took a selfie with the deity.

Also, he posted a video from the temple premises and interacted with the priests. "Prayed for you and your family at the Hanuman Gadhi temple at Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! It was a divine feeling!," Kher posted on X. Earlier actor Akshay Kumar and Tamil star Rajnikant visited Ayodhya and offered prayers here.

While speaking to the media, Kher said that Ayodhya is a sacred land and Lord Ram is present in every corner of this place. "This is Lord Ram's land and so every portion of it is pious. Today, I took a darshan of Ramlala and attended the court of Kanak Bihari ji. I appeal to the Sanatan Dharma people living across India and abroad to come to Ayodhya and seek blessings of Lord Ram," he said.

Kher said that along with praying for the wellbeing of all followers of Sanatan Dharma, he had also sought blessings for those who do not believe in Hindu religion.

