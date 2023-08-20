ANOTHER CROSS BORDER LOVE STORY SOUTH KOREAN WOMAN TRAVELS TO INDIA TO MARRY UP MAN SHE MET AT COFFEE SHOP ABROAD

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Close on the heels of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena love story, another case has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur where a South Korean woman travelled to India for a youth she loved. The woman, who has come here on a three-month tourist visa, got married to her lover according to the Punjabi customs and is currently living with her in-laws.

Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Udna village of Puwayan tehsil in Shahjahanpur had gone to South Korea four years ago in search of job. While working at the billing counter of a coffee shop in Busan city, he met 23-year-old Kim Boh Ni, a localite. Kim worked at the same coffee shop. They became friends and soon their friendship turned into love.

Sukhjit said while staying in South Korea, he learnt the local language and it made easy for him to interact with Kim. After six months he returned to India but they remained in contact with each other. They wanted to get married and settle down. A month and a half back, Kim arrived in India and with the help of a friend living in Delhi, she reached Sukhjit's house in Puwayan.

Sukhjit was overjoyed to find Kim at his house. Two days back, Sukhjit married his Korean girlfriend according to Sikh rituals in a Gurdwara. Currently, Kim is staying at Sukhjit's farm house. Sukhjeet said that Kim is very fond of Indian custom and loves bangles and traditional clothes. He said that he wants to settle down with Kim in South Korea. Kim said, "I love Sukhjit, I love India".

Sukhjit's mother Harjinder Kaur said that Kim will return to South Korea next month and Sukhjit will leave after three months. She said that she wants her daughter-in-law to stay back in India. "It is their life. I want them to be happy wherever they live," Harjinder said.