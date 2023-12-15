Ayodhya: The Ramayana fair, which has been organized continuously for the last 41 years in Ayodhya, the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, was traditionally inaugurated on Thursday, sources said. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Chairman of Ramayana Fair Committee of Maniramdas Cantonment, inaugurated the Ramayana Fair traditionally by lighting the lamp.

Anup Jalota and Malini Awasthi to perform: During the Ramayana fair, various programs like bhajan, evening Ramlila and cultural program will be organized every day for the next six days. Veteran artists like Anoop Jalota and Malini Awasthi are scheduled to participate and enthrall the audience at the annual Ramayana fair.

Major attractions: The Ramlila fortnight playing Awadhi folk singing and bhajan singing was organized on 14th December where singer Anoop Jalota peformed. On December 17, Malini Awasthi will present the Awadhi folk song Raghuveer based on Ram Vivah. Other artists to perform at the program include Hare Ramdas, Rajeev Ranjan Pandey, Reena Tandon, Karan Arjun Jha, Kusum Verma, Pranav Singh, Vinod Kumar Jha, Mansi Singh, Dr. Shreya, Agnihotri Bandhu, Ashok Pandey, Jai Shri Acharya, Ajay Pandey, Sheetala Prasad Verma, Vandana Mishra, Suresh Shukla, Ajay Pandey, Rashmi Upadhyay, Rakesh Srivastava, Kalpana S Burman and Diwakar Dwivedi.

Ahead of the annual Ramayana Fair in Ayodhya, famous devotional Bhajan singer Anup Jalota said that he was excited to participate at the event. “Excited to be singing this evening in Ayodhya! Can't wait to share the joy of music with all of you. It's going to be a beautiful night filled with melodies and good vibes. Let's make some unforgettable memories together! See you there,” Jalota wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.