Patna (Bihar): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar's Jhanjharpur on Saturday. Amit Shah is set to address the gathering in Karpuri Gram Stadium in Jhanjharpur. Union Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said that Amit Shah is coming to convey the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai said, "Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a huge public meeting in Jhanjharpur. The public meeting will be amazing and unique because when I was holding a meeting with the people of Madhubani district for preparation of this program then I felt that the people have the enthusiasm to attend the meeting of the Home Minister,”

He further said that whenever Shah comes to Bihar, he talks about the development of the state. “He talks about the welfare of the poor and about the welfare schemes being run by the Centre,” Rai added. Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, MoS Rai said, “RJD - JDU people have done nothing for the development of Bihar. They do not believe in developmental politics but they only do appeasement politics and talk about ‘parivarvad’ so how will they understand the Home Minister's words? Home Minister Shah always worries about how to develop Bihar.”

However, a senior RJD leader, while talking to ANI, on the condition of anonymity said that the government has no ‘problem’ with Shah visiting the state. “We have no objection to how many times the Union Home Minister is coming to Bihar but definitely, we want that whenever he comes to Bihar then he should speak about the development of Bihar and also speak on special status to Bihar, not jumlas,” he added.

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) National General Secretary Madhaw Anand said that the people of the state will be benefitted from Shah’s visit. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji is the second most popular leader of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister’s Bihar visit will definitely prove beneficial for the people of state because he is aware of the bad condition of Bihar be it- its development or law and order,” he said.

He further said that the people of the state are waiting for the arrival of the union minister in Jhanjharpur. Top BJP Leaders of Bihar including State President Samrat Choudhary, Bihar BJP Incharge Vinod Tawade, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, and Former BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal already reached Madhubani for Shah's public meeting in Jhanjharpur.

Both BJP and the JD(U) contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance winning 17 and 16 seats respectively with united LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) winning six out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar. During his visit, Shah will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani and SSB battalion headquarters in Bathnaha virtually.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar quit NDA in Bihar and joined hands with the grand alliance (Mahagathabandhan) and currently, he is playing an instrumental role in uniting opposition against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. This will be Shah's sixth visit to the state in one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Purnia which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan. In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna and addressed Kisan Samagam organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from.

On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state fourth time addressed a public meeting in Nawada and cancelled the program of Rohtas (Sasaram) in view of violence in the area. Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh. (with agency inputs)

