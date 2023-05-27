Amethi: Three minor boys were tied to an electric pole and beaten up for stealing scrap amid a crowd of curious onlookers. A video of the incident has recently gone viral on social media. An FIR has been filed in this connection and investigations are on, police said. ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video.

The incident took place at Pandey Purva village under the Gauriganj police station area in Amethi. In the video, three minor children are seen tied with a rope to an electric pole and were beaten up. A huge crowd is seen at the spot and the people are found laughing at the children, oblivious of the chances of a fatal electrocution accident.

It has been learnt that the children were caught stealing scrap from a cement factory in Tikriya, police said. After which, the villagers tied them together to an electric pole and thrashed him mercilessly to teach them a lesson. As news about the incident spread, many people gathered at the spot to take a glimpse of the punishment. Sources said neither did the people oppose such an inhuman punishment nor raise concern about the risk that the act posed.

Also Read: Thane student loses hearing after being hit by tuition teacher for not doing homework

Soon after the video went viral, police swung into action. The family members of the children lodged a complaint at Gauriganj police station and based on which, an FIR was filed. CO Gauriganj Mayank Dwivedi said that the matter is being investigated and stern action will be taken against the culprits.

According to the World Health Organisation, corporal punishment is a violation of children's rights and around 60 per cent of the children aged 2-14 years suffer physical punishment by either parents or caregivers.