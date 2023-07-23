Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) : A school principal has been arrested for molesting several girls at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was effected based on complaints from the victims and their parents. Sources said that the acting principal of a government upper primary school has been arrested for allegedly molesting some girl students.

The police officials said the accused was produced before the court and sent to jail after an FIR was lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The principal was also charged under Indian Penal Code section 354A for sexual harassment on the complaint of girl students. The accused was identified as Ram Krishna, a resident of Pratapgarh, and he has been living in a rented accommodation in Amethi.

The FIR was registered with the Mohanganj police. The principal was accused of making unsavoury advances and attempts to make unwelcome physical contact. The education department officials have said that they have received complaints from the parents of a few girl students, levelling allegations of sexual harassment against the principal.

The officials said that the case was lodged against the school principal after a preliminary investigation into the complaints revealed that he had touched several girl students inappropriately.

