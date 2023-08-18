Maharajganj: An American woman was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police when she was trying to migrate illegally to Nepal through Indo-Nepal border on Thursday night. According to the police, the woman who was illegally staying in India for some time was trying to go to Nepal when she was apprehended.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off there was a joint operation launched by the Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) Police and Immigration team in which Colleen Patrice Lynch (26) was arrested. Nautanwa Circle Officer, Abha Singh said, "Lynch had been residing in India without proper authorization for an extended period after her visa was invalidated. On Thursday, she was trying to flee to Nepal from India using a counterfeit Aadhaar card. During the security check, the team of security agencies stopped the woman at Sonauli border. Presently she is in the custody of the police. As the entire issue is sensitive, we are trying to check her background and the other details".

Singh further informed that upon searching Lynch, officials found a counterfeit Indian Aadhaar card and her expired American passport. Subsequently, a case has been filed against her under sections 467 and 14 of the Foreigners Act. During interrogation, Lynch said that she came to India from Switzerland and was en route to Nepal. Nautanwa confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to ensure the background of the arrested American woman.

This incident comes shortly after an Uzbekistani woman was arrested on August 15 at the same Sonauli border point, attempting to cross into Nepal using a forged Indian Aadhaar card.

