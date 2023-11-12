New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the "Deepotsav" in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya "amazing, divine and unforgettable" and shared some pictures from the celebrations. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Prime Minister said that the whole country has been "illuminated" with millions of "diyas" (earthen lamps) that were lit in Ayodhya.

"Amazing, divine and unforgettable", says PM Modi on 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya

"The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm across the country. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does well for all the countrymen and becomes an inspiration for all my family members. Jai Siya Ram," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).", "The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance."

