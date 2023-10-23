ALLAHABAD UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR BEING PROBED OVER OBJECTIONABLE POST ON LORD RAM KRISHNA

Prayagraj: A professor of Allahabad Central University has come to the limelight by posting "objectionable" remarks against Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. On the basis of a complaint by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) convenor, police have registered a case against the professor, Vikram Harijan under sections 153 A, 295 A and 66 IT Act of the IPC.

Prof. Harijan has posted on social media that Lord Ram should be imprisoned on charges of murder and Lord Krishna should be sent to jail on sexual harassment charge. He wrote that if Ram and Krishna were alive today, they would have been sent to jail under appropriate sections. The Colonelganj police station has registered a case against him.

Prof. Harijan, assistant professor of Allahabad Central University, has made the derogatory post on 'X'. Students of the university and followers of Sanatan Dharma condemned the post saying it is aimed at hurting their religious sentiments. On the other hand, supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal and ABVP, BJP students' union have rose in protest against the post.

VHP district convenor Shubham has lodged a complaint at Colonelganj police station against Prof. Harijan demanding immediate action against him for insulting Hindu Gods and hurting their religious sentiments.

Prof. Harijan clarified that his post is aimed at instilling scientific reasoning and rationality among children. "If someone is hurt by my posts I apologise," he said but did not remove his controversial post.

Notably, Prof. Harijan had made similar "indecent" remarks about Lord Shiva and Shivalinga, which had hurt the devotees in the past. Also, he had also posted "controversial" remarks about Manu and women.