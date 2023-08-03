Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the survey as suggested by the District Court while dismissing the plea from the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which has challenged the order of the district court order permitting the survey, citing fears of structural damage to the mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had on July 27 reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against the ASI survey. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till August 3. The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

It had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the mosque management committee to appeal against the lower court's order.

A Varanasi court had earlier directed the ASI to conduct the survey, including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

Meanwhile, two pleas have been filed in the Varanasi district court and the Allahabad High Court seeking protection of "Hindu signs and symbols" in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The pleas were filed after the HC reserved its order to be pronounced on Thursday on the plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built on a temple.