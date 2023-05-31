ALLAHABAD HC VERDICT WILL PAVE WAY FOR SPEEDY JUDGEMENT OF GYANVAPI CASE VHP LEADER ALOK KUMAR

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that the recent verdict given by Allahabad High Court in the Gyanvapi Mosque matter will pave the way for speedy judgement in this case ahead.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee Varanasi and held that the suit filed for worship of visible and invisible Hindu Deities within the Gyanvapi Complex is not barred by The Places of Worship Act.

Welcoming the judgement, the VHP leader Alok Kumar said, "Technical objections have been negated. The suit would now proceed on merits and we do see a success at the end of the tunnel." "We hope that now the suit would expeditiously proceed towards a final judgment," he added.

Allahabad High Court in its order dismissed the Muslim side's plea challenging the maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The lawsuit filed by a group of Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to pray in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi was valid, the court ruled, allowing the case to continue in the Varanasi District Court.

Earlier a civil suit in the district court of Varanasi was filed regarding the right to worship. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, Varanasi had filed an application objecting to the maintainability of the suit that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the suit under the provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The court rejected the application of the committee which was later challenged in the High Court. (ANI)