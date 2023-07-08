Quran-burning in Sweden triggers protests in Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students took out a march on Friday evening protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden. During the protest held inside the AMU campus, the students displayed Quran in their hands.

They alleged that the Quran was burnt at the instigation of the Swedish government. The students also raised slogans and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressurise the Swedish government to take action.

Student leader Farhan Zuberi said that several forces came to destroy and change Islam, however, they could not do so. "Whoever has tried to conspire against Islam and Quran, they have suffered a terrible fate. Whoever recites the 'Kalma' will not tolerate the act in Sweden. An attempt is made to target Islam," added Zuberi.

AMU student leader Arif Tyagi said he condemns the burning of the Quran in Sweden. "AMU students love Quran. Those who do vote-bank politics in the name of Muslims are silent on this issue. Such people should be rejected from Islam. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and protest against it," said Tyagi.

AMU research student Zaid Sherwani said Muslims have been insulted due to this incident. "There are more than 100 Muslim MLAs in this country. There are 27 MPs. They are not raising their voice. The Narendra Modi government should also speak on this issue. The PM is currently counted among the most powerful leaders in the world and he can speak over it," said Sherwani.

On Friday, people in Pakistan took out rallies against the desecration of the Quran in Sweden after the Islamic nation's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for protests over the "disheartening incident" in Stockholm. The Swedish government has condemned the Quran burning as an "Islamophobic" act and a clear provocation.

