Aligarh: A five-month-old child died after he was given medicine at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Saturday. According to sources, in the absence of the doctor, the condition of the child, who suffered from diarrhoea and fever, worsened. Finding no other way, the compounder present at Dr YK Dwivedi Hospital gave him medicine. The child died within a short time soon after he was given medicine.

The family members alleged that the compounder gave an 'overdose of medicine' to the child due to which he died and they created a ruckus at the hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The police pacified the child's family members who were creating a ruckus on the hospital premises by assuring them that action would be taken against the hospital management.

The father of the deceased child, Lokesh Rajput said, "My child's health had deteriorated as he was suffering from diarrhoea. He was then admitted to Dr AK Dwivedi Hospital. He was fine on Saturday, however, he then developed a high fever." Lokesh said that there were no doctors there and the only compounders were giving medicines. My child died due to a medicine overdose, he said.

Compounder Satish said, "I was out for a couple of days and was attending to the patient only on Saturday evening. I am a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BUMS). The child's health had deteriorated significantly." He further refused to give medicine to the child on Saturday, however, he agreed to give the medicine on Friday.