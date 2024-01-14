Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he won't attend the Ram temple consecration on April 22 but said he would visit Ayodhya after the D-day with his family. Akhilesh has been extended an invitation to the grand ceremony on January 22.

Earlier, the former UP CM had expressed his ire after being ignored for the ceremony. On Saturday, when the SP President received the invitation letter to participate in the consecration of Ram Lalla, Akhilesh thanked Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The controversy over the invitation seems to be a thing of the past with both sides burying the hatchet. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have also received invitations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony by senior RSS campaigners. Maurya has tweeted that he received the invitation for the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the birthplace of Shri Ram on January 22 through Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's provincial Sanghchalak Krishna Mohan, provincial contact chief Ganga Singh, Prashant and other senior officials at his Lucknow residence.