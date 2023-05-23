Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : The investigation into the death of Bhojpuri film actress Akanksha Dubey is taking one twist after another. Every day something new is coming out in the probe. In this case, Akanksha's mother Madhu Dubey, who made several allegations against the arrested Sanjay Singh and Samar Singh in the past, has now alleged that the accused have grabbed several crores of rupees of her daughter's social media earnings.

Also, the statements of the witnesses given in the court and the account details of Akanksha Dubey have revealed that the earnings from her social media accounts were not deposited in her account but diverted to other persons' accounts. Her mother and lawyer have claimed in the court that Akanksha's earnings through social media went directly to Sanjay Singh's account. Not only this, Samar Singh's company also used to get a major part of Akanksha's earnings directly into his account as her partner.

Akanksha Dubey's mother has alleged that Sanjay Singh and Samar Singh's company used to get a major portion of the earnings coming through Akanksha Dubey's YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms. The actress's mother said that she has talked to the social media manager of Akanksha Dubey, so she has come to know a lot of such information which she is also shocked to hear.

According to Madhu Dubey, Sanjay Singh had monetized Akanksha's contributions on YouTube channel and social media channels by linking Akanksha Dubey's official page to his bank account. Whatever income used to come from all these channels and part of the big and fat income coming from Akanksha Dubey's songs went directly to Sanjay Singh's account.

Madhu Dubey has also alleged that Akanksha and Samar Singh's songs were earning well in Samar Singh Enterprises. Almost Akanksha had earned Rs 41 crores through social media while singing with Samar Singh. She also has proof of this and she will soon place it before the court. He has also alleged that Akanksha was also a partner in the Samar Enterprises channel but she was forced to sign bank documents and her share of earnings was not given to her. Madhu Dubey said that she will first appeal to the court to freeze all these bank accounts.