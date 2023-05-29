AKANKSHA DUBEY CASE ADVOCATE ALLEGES POLICE OF ACTING SUSPICIOUS SAYS NOT COORDINATING WITH INFORMATION

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): As the investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case moves forward, her family's advocate on Monday alleged police of not cooperating with him and said that they are also "acting suspiciously". He further said that the allegations by the family are gradually proving to be true as the case unfolds.

"Media reports are also saying that some kind of serum has also been received from her clothes. The police are acting in a very suspicious manner, which is leading to more suspicions. The police have not recorded the victim's mother's statement to date. I tried to talk with them, but no proper information was given to me by the police," the advocate Shashank Shekhar said.

The investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case is back in the headlines as the recent investigation followed a DNA test of the deceased. The actor's family meanwhile, has been accusing Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for Dubey's death. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26.

"Two persons namely, Samar Singh, who is associated with Bhojpuri films and Sanjay Singh, are named in the case," Santosh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP), Varanasi said. According to the police, Akanksha's mother has filed a complaint and registered a case against two people.

"Bhojpuri actor (Akanksha Dubey) died by suicide in a hotel. She came from a party on the night of death," Singh said. There are a few videos of her on Instagram where she was upset and crying. The door was locked from the inside, there was no foul play, Singh added. Dubey was reportedly in Varanasi for an upcoming movie shoot and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area.