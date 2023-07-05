AIMPLB CHIEF ASKS MEMBERS TO OPPOSE UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Newly elected All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) chief Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Wednesday asked its members to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The AIMPLB convened an online meeting of the members on Wednesday to discuss the draft prepared on the issue of UCC.

The meeting started at 10 am, in which all the members joined from their respective cities. In the meeting, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "You all would know that an environment is being created to implement the UCC in our country."

"This country of different religions and cultures is being hurt on religious and cultural freedom through UCC. In this regard, the Law Commission has sought opinions from the citizens with regard to UCC. We should reply in a big manner and oppose the UCC. A link is being sent to you in this regard. Reply to the Law Commission using the link," the AIMPLB chief said.

The AIMPLB meeting was attended by Imam Idgah from Lucknow and Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, among others. On Monday, July 3, the parliamentary panel on law held an important meeting on the issue of the UCC in the national capital. UCC ensures to put an end to the existing system of separate laws for different communities. It is a common code of personal laws for people across all religions. The personal laws comprise inheritance, marriage, divorce, alimony, and child custody. Presently, religions follow their own regulations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently pitched for UCC at a program at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

