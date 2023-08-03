Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Allahabad High Court to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

Earlier, AIMC had submitted a petition to the high court challenging a district court's verdict dated July 21 that ordered ASI to conduct the survey. The high court on Thursday dismissed the petition and accepted the affidavit submitted by the ASI for the survey. Following the order, ASI will now be able to go ahead with the scientific investigation of the area.

Secretary of AIMC Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani told ETV Bharat that they were not satisfied with the high court's decision and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Nomani said that last time on the day when the hearing was to be held, the survey proceedings were initiated from the morning itself, which is unfair. "This time, too we will go to the court if the proceedings are started without taking us into confidence. "We will approach the apex court and request to stop the survey," he added.

District Magistrate Varanasi Esraj Lingam said that the district administration will extend full cooperation to the ASI for implementing the court's order.

"Earlier, when the ASI team had approached, we had extended full cooperation to them. But, the ASI has not contacted us till now. We are ready to provide whatever help the team asks for," Lingam said. He said that the survey proceedings would start whenever the ASI wants.