AIIMS GORAKHPUR STUDENT SHIFTED TO PVT HOSPITAL FOR BETTER TREATMENT HOURS AFTER TWO PATIENTS DIE OF CARDIAC ARREST

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 26-year-old student of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur suffered a heart attack at his hostel on Monday night. He was shifted from AIIMS to Fatima Hospital for better treatment facilities. He underwent angiography today and his condition is stated to be stable.

Shashank Shekhar, a final-year MBBS student, suddenly complained of chest pain in the evening. His roommates took him to the OPD of AIIMS where an ECG was done under the supervision of Dr Kanishka and cardiac ailment was diagnosed. Shashank was then brought to the emergency ward.

However, doctors advised that he should be shifted to some other hospital with better facilities. Following which, he was taken to Fatima Hospital and is undergoing treatment under Dr Lokesh Gupta.

Earlier on Monday, two patients died due to heart attack at the OPD of AIIMS. They fell unconscious while standing in the queue for admission. They were given CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) and put on ventilator, but both died. Thus when a student of AIIMS suffered heart attack in the evening, doctors became worried and suggested shifting him to another hospital .

Shashank had taken admission in AIIMS, Gorakhpur in 2019 and is a student of the first batch from the institute. AIIMS media in-charge Pankaj Srivastava said that Shashank's ECG report diagnosed some problem in his heart and he is currently undergoing treatment. "Shashank is one of the most promising students of his batch and his condition is much better now," he said.