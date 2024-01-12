AIIMS GORAKHPUR STUDENT ALLEGES RAPE BY SENIOR OFFICIAL

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): An MBBS student of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has accused a senior official of the institute of rape. A nine-member team has been set up by the institute to probe into the matter while the student, who has become mentally disturbed is undergoing treatment by psychiatrists.

The incident took place on the night of December 17. After which, the student's health deteriorated and she was admitted to the BRD Medical College. It has been learnt that the victim had complained to the then executive director Prof. Surekha Kishore but the latter did not take any action.

On Thursday, the victim along with her family members met the new executive director Gopal Krishna Pal and pleaded for justice. An inquiry was ordered against the accused and he has also been barred from entering the campus.

The victim complained that she was allegedly raped by the official when she along with her classmates had gone to submit a complaint of poor food quality in the mess. She said that she was asked to stay back when they were leaving the official's room and was allegedly raped afterwards. The official later threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, the girl said.

Even though she had complained to Prof. Kishore, action was not taken against the accused, she complained. After arrival of the new executive director, she once again lodged a complaint.

The accused had joined AIIMS Gorakhpur in 2021. In October 2023, the student had gone into a dispute with the accused and had reportedly consumed sleeping pills. It has been found that the accused allegedly harassed the female security guards. The student has handed over video and audio recordings of some past incidents to the probe team.