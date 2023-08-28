AHEAD OF VERDICT GYANVAPI CASE TRANSFERRED TO A DIFFERENT BENCH OF ALLAHABAD HC

Prayagraj: The Gyanvapi case proceedings were transferred to a different bench of the Allahabad High Court even as the verdict of the case was reserved for today.

The Muslim side, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque site, objected to the transfer of case. During the hearing, senior counsel SFA Naqvi stated that they were confused as to why such a decision was taken. Citing instance of a previous case, Naqvi said that the high court had ruled that if a part of a case is heard by a bench then the same bench should hear the entire matter.

Naqvi stressed that there is no directive to transfer the case from the single bench to a different bench. Advocate Puneet Gupta, who appeared for the other side argued that since judgement has not been delivered, the Chief Justice can withdraw the case and it can decide as to which bench will hear what case. The Chief Justice clarified that as per the rules, the matter will be automatically released after some time.

A bench of Justice Prakash Padia was supposed to deliver its judge on Gyanvapi case today but it was transferred to another bench without giving any explanation for this.

The Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct survey to ascertain if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple or not. Following which, the scientific survey of the mosque complex was started on August 4.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed a petition against the order for survey by ASI. But, the Allahabad High Court dismissed it on August 3. Next day, the Supreme Court too had upheld the high court's order.