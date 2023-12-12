Ayodhya: A bronze statue of Jatayu, who was the first person to rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana while he was taking her to Lanka, has been installed at the historic 'Kuber Tila', about 500 metres from the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prayers will be offered to Jatayu's statue before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024.

The statue has been installed on 'Kuber Tila' about 50 feet above the ground. Apart from Jatayu, many other mythical characters from epic Ramayana including Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Vashishtha, Mata Shabari and other personalities have found space at the temple premises.

The raised platform where Jatayu's statue has been installed has a small Shiva temple. Devotees who come to visit Ram Janmabhoomi will be able to take a glimpse of the statue from a far away distance.

A museum named Ram Katha Kunj is being set up at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The museum will have 100 statues displaying the story Lord Rama's life stating from his birth to the killing of Ravana. For this, statues are being made from clay and plaster of Paris. Ramkumar, artisan who has been making statues at Ramsevak Puram in Ayodhya for many years, said that the statues at Ram Katha Kunj are being made as per Ramayana's characters.

After entering Ram Katha Kunj museum, the first scene depicts Maharaj Dasharatha performing Putreshti Yagya. After this comes the birth of Lord Ram followed by the three mothers loving Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughna. The next scenes is about Lord Ram and his brothers taking lessons from Guru Vashishtha then comes Sita's Swayamvar in Janakpur, Lord Ram leaving the Raj Path and going towards the forest. The abduction of Sita by Ravana, the meeting of Lord Ram with Mother Shabari, the scene of Bali-Sugriva war, the worship of the sea by Lord Ram and the killing of Ravana will be depicted through these statues.