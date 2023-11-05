Agra: A senior laparoscopic surgeon was run over by a train after he got his foot stuck under the railway track near Raja Ki Mandi station in Agra on Sunday, officials said. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Dr. Lakhan Singh Galav, who lived near Ashoka Hospital on Galana Road had gone to drop his daughter at the station. His daughter is studying MBBS at KGMU, Lucknow and had her train at 6:30 am. After his daughter boarded the Lucknow-bound train, Galav got down to cross the railway track to reach the other side. Suddenly his shoes got stuck under the tracks leading him to stump and he fell forward. At that time a train approached on the same track and before anyone could raise an alarm, the doctor was hit by it.

Sources said that the incident was so sudden that there was no time for applying emergency brakes. The GRP and RPF rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident. They found Galav's body with severed limbs on the tracks. Services on this track were halted for sometime. The doctor's body was removed from the track and sent for post-mortem. Also, his family members were informed.

Galav was a well-known senior laparoscopic surgeon of the city ran a clinic in the colony near RBS Degree College in Bangalian Quarter. He was also attached to a private hospital. A pall of gloom has descended on the family and his neighbourhood after news of his death spread.