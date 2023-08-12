AGRA POLICE APPLAUDED FOR GIFTING NEW BIKE FOR CANCER PATIENT

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Agra police received appreciation for helping a cancer patient. The police purchased a brand-new motorcycle and handed it over to the cancer patient as a gift. When the SHO called him to the police station and handed him over the new bike, he became emotional. The farmer, who is suffering from cancer, thanked the policemen after accepting the surprise gift.

Around two months ago, the patient's bike was stolen from the hospital. He was facing hardships visiting the hospital for undergoing chemo and radiation therapy. Simultaneously, he lodged a complaint at the Madan Mohan Gate police station. The patient, who is in the farming profession is a resident of the Sikandra area in Agra. He used to visit SN Medical College for chemotherapy and radiation therapy as he was suffering from oral cancer. He was visiting the hospital twice a week. Two months ago, the bike of the farmer was lifted from the hospital.

Besides undergoing treatment at the hospital he was also frequenting the police station and speaking to station in-charge Kushalpal Singh to enquire about the stolen bike. Kushalpal Singh was moved by his plight. Singh collected money from fellow policemen and others and gifted a brand-new bike to him.

Earlier, a patient's mobile had been stolen while he was visiting the hospital for treatment. In this incident also, Madan Mohan Gate police came forward and recovered the stolen mobile within a few hours of its theft. The thief was also arrested by the police and sent to jail. The patients and attendants of the hospital were praising the policemen.