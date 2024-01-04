AGRA KHALISTANI SUPPORTER THREATENS GURDWARA SEVADAR

Agra: A Khalistan supporter from abroad has threatened an employee of Gurdwara Guru Ka Tal in Tajnagari with dire consequences if 'smear' campaigns against Khalistan didn't stop. The miscreant who called from an international number has spread panic among the ones at the receiving end.

Based on the complaint of Sevadar Gurunam Singh who faced threat calls, Sikandra police station registered a case against the anonymous Khalistani loyalist. Cops informed that the matter is being probed.

This is not the first time that Sevadar has received threatening calls. Gurunam Singh alleged that on December 28 last year, at around 9.45 pm, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as a Khalistani supporter. He raised the issue of ire against Khalistani loyalists and told Gurnam to bear the brunt, if he didn't budge from his stance.

The caller also mentioned that even CM Yogi Adityanath has received complaints against Khalistani supporters. In fact Gurnam had called on Adityanath on December 26 following which he was threatened. The person on the other side spoke extensively for 5 minutes, Gurnam said who further quoted the caller as saying, "We have a very big network."