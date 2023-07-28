Aligarh: A husband accused his wife to be a terrorist to get divorce from her. He even demanded an investigation by the anti-terrorist squad.

However, investigations revealed that all allegations were baseless. The man had spend the money he had got from his wife and now wanted to get rid of her.

Siraj Ali from Bulandshahr, who is currently residing in Quarsi approached the police on Thursday complaining against his wife Hasina Wadia. He said that he had befriended Hasina on Facebook. At that time, Haseena had divorced her husband. She also has a 12-year-old daughter who studies in Dehradun.

Siraj said that they became close friends and got married on May 14, 2021. After which, he started living in Nagla Patwari of the Quarsi area. But, soon they started fighting with each other.

Siraj alleged that Hasina possesses two Aadhaar cards with names Manisha and Pooja and addresses in Pune and Delhi respectively. She has four mobile phones, he told. Siraj also accused Hasina of having connections with the ISIS and being linked to terror outfirts operating in Kolkata, Pune, Delhi, Noida and Dehradun. He told police that he suspects his wife is on a mission with someone and can harm the country.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani ordered an investigation into the case. Civil Line Divisional Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said that investigation revealed that after divorcing her former husband, Hasina got Rs 21 lakh as alimony. Siraj kept spending that amount and has now exhausted it. So, Siraj wants to end his relationship with Haseena and filed a false complaint against her.

Earlier both lived in Delhi. It was Hasina who had filed a complaint against her husband first in Delhi and then in Aligarh. Both are filing complaints against each other fabricating allegations. The Area Officer Civil Line said that an investigation is being conducted. Action will be taken on the basis of facts, police said.