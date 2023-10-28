Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Justice that was eluding the acid attack survivor for the past 21 years, brought smiles on her face when the assailant was arrested by the Aligarh police on Saturday. The victim, a resident of Agra district, got justice after 21 years.

The assailant, Arif, the brother-in-law of the victim's elder sister. The acid attack survivor's elder sister after marriage was staying at her in-law's place in the Masani Ka Nagla locality of Aligarh. The horrific incident unfolded in 2002. Arif was carrying a one-sided courtship with the victim and insisted on marrying her. But, the victim often refused Arif's proposal.

The girl hailing from Agra district used to visit her elder sister's in-laws' place in Aligarh. On the fateful night of September 7, 2002, the girl was standing outside the door of the house in Aligarh. Arif came to the spot and threw acid on her face. She suffered severe burn injuries on her face. The victim did not lodge a complaint at that time. The incident was hushed up. It was advised that informing the police would damage the reputation of her elder sister's family.

After 10 months, the Civil Society of Agra and Chhaan Foundation, along with the victim, approached the Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh. Following the intervention of then ADG Ajay Anand, a case was registered at the Etmaddaula police station in Agra.