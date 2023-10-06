Kanpur: After Navy, Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, will supply India-manufactured Israeli Masada 9 mm pistols to the Indian Army for which the group will soon start a manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, ETV Bharat has learnt. Reliable sources said that Adani Group has signed an agreement with an Israeli arms manufacturing company for the supply of the pistols.

Along with the pistol, Adani Group will also make 41 types of weapons in Kanpur and supply them to the Indian Army. The move is part of the Government of India's push to the Make in India campaign. Sources said that Adani Group's plant is about to start on several acres in Sadh area of Kanpur where it will manufacture the weapons.

It can be recalled that a few months ago, the group had also signed an agreement with a Bulgarian company for the manufacture of weapons. Government officials said that with the help of the defense corridor to be built in UP, the weapons will be deliver to the army.

Masada pistol and features: The Masada pistol is an Israeli 9 mm pistol manufactured by the Israel Weapon Industries (IWI). In India, the pistol is being manufactured by PLR Systems, a joint venture with IWI, now brought over by the Adani Group. According to the Adani Defence and Aerospace, the Masada is a striker fired pistol with cold hammer-forged polygonal rifled barrel and a clean and crisp trigger reset with a built-in trigger safety.